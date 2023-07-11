Stratis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.89 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001620 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $74.51 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.89 or 0.06145401 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00044058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030518 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,034,031 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

