Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,937 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,988,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,833,000 after acquiring an additional 780,592 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 83,197 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock remained flat at $10.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,370. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

