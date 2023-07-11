Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Invests $220,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

