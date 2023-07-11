Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Purchases 9,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 154.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 213.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 104.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.4 %

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,912. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

