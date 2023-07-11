SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches Market Cap of $145.63 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $145.63 million and $11.71 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,304,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,742,394 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

