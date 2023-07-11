Synectics (LON:SNX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

Synectics stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 107.75 ($1.39). 12,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,527. Synectics has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 141.45 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £19.17 million, a PE ratio of 2,693.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Get Synectics alerts:

Insider Activity at Synectics

In related news, insider Paul Webb bought 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £279.84 ($360.02). Company insiders own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

