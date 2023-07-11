Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $204,205,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 151,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

