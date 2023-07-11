T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lifted by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,322 shares of company stock worth $30,280,391. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $138.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

