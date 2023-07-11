T. Rowe Price Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,688 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average volume of 2,218 put options.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.72. 382,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,267. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 109.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

