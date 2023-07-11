Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

THQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

