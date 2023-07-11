Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. 115,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,744. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
