Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. 115,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,744. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

