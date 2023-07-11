Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $489.25 million and approximately $33.56 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001943 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002570 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,197,499,928 coins and its circulating supply is 5,818,299,348,882 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

