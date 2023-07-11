Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,428,000 after buying an additional 3,403,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $269.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $853.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

