Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403,952 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Tesla worth $4,200,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

TSLA stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,893,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,711,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

