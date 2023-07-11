The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.65. 2,380,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,323. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.19. The company has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

