The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $341.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.18.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $278.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.46 and a 200 day moving average of $278.93.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

