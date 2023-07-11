The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Reduced by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.81. The stock had a trading volume of 442,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,081. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.