The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 9.9% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Hershey by 136.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $241.03. The company had a trading volume of 167,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.86. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,745 shares of company stock worth $77,237,228 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.