The LGL Group (LGL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN: LGL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/1/2023 – The LGL Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The LGL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
