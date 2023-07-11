The Mission Group plc (TMG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.67 on July 28th

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from The Mission Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Mission Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 46.86 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.49. The company has a market capitalization of £42.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Mission Group has a 12 month low of GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 65 ($0.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Mission Group

In related news, insider Mark Lund purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,162.61). Corporate insiders own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About The Mission Group

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.