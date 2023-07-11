The Procter & Gamble Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.9407 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 68 years. Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,150,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average is $147.32. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

