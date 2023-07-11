The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Progressive were worth $49,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.80.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 542,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.