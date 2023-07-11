The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Raised by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

