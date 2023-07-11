The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

