The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,884. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.