Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

