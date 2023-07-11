Thunder Brawl Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $80,327.06 and approximately $47,176.53 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00046722 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $50,059.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

