Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 6,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 6,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Tofutti Brands Trading Down 14.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.