Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

Toro Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TTC opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98. Toro has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toro by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

