Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

TPZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 7,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,810. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

