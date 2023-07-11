Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 167 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,205 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $493.86. 203,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $425.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.22. The firm has a market cap of $225.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

