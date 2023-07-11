Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 207 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Jacobs Solutions worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.26. 25,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,474,745. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.