Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 4,760,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,425,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

