Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. 712,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,591,342. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

