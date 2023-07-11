Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.35 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.75. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

