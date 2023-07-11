Tower Bridge Advisors Has $8.04 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.07. 343,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,823,792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

