Tower Bridge Advisors Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.10. 79,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $253.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.