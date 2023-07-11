Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.99. 164,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,586. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Free Report

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

