Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 30 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,031,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $405.65. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.43 and a 200 day moving average of $359.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

