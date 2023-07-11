Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.50. 29,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average is $177.36. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.31) to GBX 3,700 ($47.60) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 3,850 ($49.53) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

