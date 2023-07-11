Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 13,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 239,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 563,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 187,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. 1,818,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,832,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

