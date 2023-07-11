Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 65 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 698.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,101,000 after acquiring an additional 622,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.29. 226,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.