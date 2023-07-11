Tractor Supply Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,329 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 97% compared to the average volume of 1,691 put options.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.16. 209,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,668. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.61. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Read More
