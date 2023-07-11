Tractor Supply Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,329 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 97% compared to the average volume of 1,691 put options.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.16. 209,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,668. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.61. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.