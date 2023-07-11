TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 18.3 %
TSE:RNW traded up C$2.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.00. 2,109,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.63 and a 52 week high of C$18.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta Renewables
- What are the 3 Best Bank Stocks This Earnings Season?
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
- Earnings vs. Headwinds: Mixed Signals For S&P’s 2023 Performance
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.