TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 18.3 %

TSE:RNW traded up C$2.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.00. 2,109,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.63 and a 52 week high of C$18.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNW. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. ATB Capital cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

