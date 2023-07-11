TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRSWF. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of TRSWF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 12,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

