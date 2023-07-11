Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Addus HomeCare worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.0 %

ADUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,298. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

