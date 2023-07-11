Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $13.68 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,671 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at $677,894.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of STC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $55.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.