Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $19.89 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the quarter. Kforce makes up 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Kforce worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Kforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Kforce by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.65. 7,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,835. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

KFRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

