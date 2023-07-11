Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,809. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average of $146.62.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

