Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,661 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 252,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,725,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OBNK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 132,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,928. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $884.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jim Crotwell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $135,205. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OBNK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

